Wisconsin's SpeedKore Performance Group is an expert at building classic muscle cars infused with modern design and technology.

The company has been churning out custom cars for years, often with carbon-fiber bodies and huge power outputs. And the quality of the builds has garnered enough attention for SpeedKore to have scored the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Kevin Hart, and Stellantis design chief Ralph Gilles as customers.

SpeedKore's latest creation is a reimagining of the iconic 1970 Dodge Charger, which the company has christened the Ghost due to its white paint finish. According to SpeedKore, this was the first time a car built by the company was painted white.

Like many of SpeedKore's builds, the Ghost Charger features a custom chassis designed to handle the modern performance installed in the car. The chassis is wrapped in carbon-fiber body panels that extend to the vehicle floor and wheel tubs. The use of lightweight carbon fiber helps reduce the Charger's center of gravity.

SpeedKore Ghost 1970 Dodge Charger SpeedKore Ghost 1970 Dodge Charger SpeedKore Ghost 1970 Dodge Charger

The carbon fiber extends into the interior where SpeedKore has used custom designs for the dash, door panels, and rear interior quarter panels. The seats feature carbon-fiber backs and are lined in leather trim, while a custom SpeedKore center console and 2,000-watt Bluetooth-driven audio system from Kicker Audio complete the list of upgrades.

Finer details of the build include a billet aluminum grille center, flush-mounted glass, and custom HRE 19x9-inch front and 20x12-inch rear wheels, which house Brembo brakes and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S.

Power comes from the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat. The engine is rated at 700 hp in this application and drives the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission, carbon-fiber driveshaft and 9-inch rear. Subtle changes made to the engine included the installation of a cold-air intake and a custom exhaust with SpeedKore's own four-into-one headers, plus MagnaFlow mufflers.

When it comes to the handling, SpeedKore added an Ididit steering column and Woodward steering rack, plus custom suspension with Penske adjustable coil-overs.