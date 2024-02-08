Pininfarina throughout the years has not only designed cars for many brands, it's also built cars for some of them under contract.

The company has now launched its own certification program covering all of the classics whose production it was responsible for. Examples include the Alfa Romeo Spider built from 1966 to 1993 and Fiat 124 Spider built from 1966 to 1982.

The program is run by the Pininfarina Classiche department which maintains an extensive archive containing all the details of individual cars the company has built. According to Pininfarina, there are more than 50 various models spanning a total production of more than 700,000 cars.

The information, garnered from historical documents including sketches, plans, and technical correspondence, can be used to certify a car and its parts. While this is costly and requires a car being transported to Italy, there are simpler options. One of these is a declaration of a car's original specifications.

Pininfarina Classiche declaration

Owners can use the declaration, whose pricing depends on the model and starts from 300 euros (approximately $320), to return their cars to an original state, should they desire. Key information includes component numbers (chassis, engine, body), paint finishes, interior trim, and much more. So meticulous is the program that an owner can even identify what floor mats were originally fitted.

The strong interest in classic cars in recent years has led to a number of automakers launching departments that cater exclusively to owners of historic models. These departments, like Ferrari Classiche, Porsche Classic, or Pininfarina Classiche, are set up to handle the buying and selling of older models, their repair and restoration work, maintaining the company archives, and proving the authenticity of cars.

While Pininfarina has in the past built cars under the contract, the company has established its own automotive brand launching Pininfarina-badged electric vehicles. The first was the Battista hypercar that started U.S. deliveries in 2022, and Pininfarina last year previewed a potential follow up with the Pura Vision SUV concept.