A 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway C12 coupe formerly owned by NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. is now up for sale on Bring a Trailer.

The modified coupe is a product of Connecticut-based Callaway Cars. The late Reeves Callaway started the company in 1977, offering aftermarket parts of multiple brands but becoming synonymous with the Corvette. General Motors allowed Callaway to start selling its modified Corvettes through Chevy dealerships in 1987. Two years later one of those cars, dubbed SledgeHammer, hit 254.76 mph at an Ohio test track.

Ex-Dale Earnhardt Jr. 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway C12 (photo via Bring a Trailer)

Reportedly one of 19 built, this C12 coupe is based on the then-contemporary C5 Corvette, but features new bodywork by designer Paul Deutschman. It shares only glass, door cut lines, and door handles with a stock C5, along with the removable roof panel. The Callaway-specific carbon fiber and Kevlar bodywork was manufactured by German firm IVM Automotive.

A 6.2-liter V-8 sends 482 hp and 466 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. The car also features Alcon front brake calipers, with slotted rotors front and rear.

Ex-Dale Earnhardt Jr. 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway C12 (photo via Bring a Trailer)

The car was owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., a NASCAR Hall of Famer and son of the legendary Dale Earnhardt, from 2004 until it was acquired by the current seller (via eBay) in 2015, according to Bring a Trailer. It currently shows 25,000 miles, approximately 1,000 of which were reportedly added by the seller. A Carfax report notes a mileage discrepancy but no crash or other damage. Callway also rebuilt the dampers and climate control system in 2022, and the car wears tires with production date codes from that year.

Callaway Corvettes have become collectibles in their own right, so it will be interesting to see how a connection to one of NASCAR's most popular drivers pushes the bidding on this one.