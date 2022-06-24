What is the Ford Mustang Dark Horse?

On Thursday, CarBuzz spotted a trademark filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the Mustang Dark Horse name.

Trademark filing 018721280 is for the use of "Mustang Dark Horse" for four-wheeled land vehicles namely electric cars, sport utility passenger automobiles, none of the foregoing including motorcycles, two-wheeled vehicles, and tires.

While the filing could be for a model set to arrive with the seventh-generation Mustang known as the S650, it's probably not the case.

Black pony badges ✖ black-painted aluminum wheels. Our signature Mustang Black Accent Package needs a signature name to match. Submit your name at https://t.co/Cj4R5B64DX. pic.twitter.com/Vr9HG2VdTK — Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) June 1, 2022

The more likely scenario is Dark Horse is the name that will be applied to Ford's new Black Accent Package, which includes black-painted wheels and black pony badges and seemingly a black-painted wing.

On June 1, Ford asked fans on social media platforms to submit name suggestions for the new package.

Internet, today is your last chance to submit a name for the Mustang Black Accent Package. Submit yours at https://t.co/Cj4R5B64DX. pic.twitter.com/AzJPoGKGRF — Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) June 7, 2022

A week later the automaker closed the submission portal. Seemingly the Blue Oval moved quickly to file a trademark, at least in Europe, if this new Black Accent Package is the Dark Horse Mustang.

What do you think the Mustang Dark Horse is?