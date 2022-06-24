What is the Ford Mustang Dark Horse?

On Thursday, CarBuzz spotted a trademark filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the Mustang Dark Horse name.

Trademark filing 018721280 is for the use of "Mustang Dark Horse" for four-wheeled land vehicles namely electric cars, sport utility passenger automobiles, none of the foregoing including motorcycles, two-wheeled vehicles, and tires.

While the filing could be for a model set to arrive with the seventh-generation Mustang known as the S650, it's probably not the case.

The more likely scenario is Dark Horse is the name that will be applied to Ford's new Black Accent Package, which includes black-painted wheels and black pony badges and seemingly a black-painted wing.

On June 1, Ford asked fans on social media platforms to submit name suggestions for the new package.

A week later the automaker closed the submission portal. Seemingly the Blue Oval moved quickly to file a trademark, at least in Europe, if this new Black Accent Package is the Dark Horse Mustang.

What do you think the Mustang Dark Horse is?