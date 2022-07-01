Stellantis last week renewed its trademark protection for the name Tomahawk, perhaps signalling that a new performance vehicle is in the works.

As first noted by CarBuzz, the filing for trademark protection was made with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 23 for automotive applications.

There hasn't been a production model called Tomahawk from any of Stellantis' brands, though some readers will recall the wild Viper V-10-powered Dodge Tomahawk motorcycle concept rolled out at the 2003 Detroit auto show. More recently, Dodge's SRT performance sub-brand used the name for a trio of virtual concept cars known as the SRT Tomahawk Vision Gran Turismo concepts, each powered by the same Viper V-10 in combination with a hybrid system.

SRT Tomahawk Vision Gran Turismo

Should Stellantis actually get around to using Tomahawk on a production model, it will almost certainly be a performance offering considering the past applications of the name. Stellantis is known to be working on several new performance offerings.

One possibility could be the oft-rumored plug-in hybrid version of Stellantis' recently announced Hurricane twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. The engine has already been confirmed with 500 hp in H.O. (High Output) guise, relying on just turbocharging, but perhaps there will be an electrified Tomahawk version with even more power to serve as the replacement for the Hellcat engine which bows out after the 2023 model year.

A cooler option would be the use of the name on Dodge's electric muscle car due in 2024. We should have an idea of what the electric muscle car will be called later this year when Dodge rolls out a working concept version. We could see the concept as early as August's 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, as Dodge is set to show us its “future muscle” at the event, alongside two additional reveals. Stay tuned.