We drove the 2022 Subaru WRX for a week and recognized its rally car roots. While the looks are controversial and the steering is a little light for our taste, it has all the right rally parts, including all-wheel drive, the handling has the right sport tune, and the power comes on quicker than the last generation model.

The annual Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit is set for August. During the week leading up to the cruise, Dodge will show three vehicles. We expect them to be a final hurrah for the Hellcat, the Dodge Hornet compact SUV, and the concept that previews the brand's first electric muscle car.

The McLaren Artura GT4 race car debuted online the week before the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will make its public debut. Replacing the 570S GT4 as the more affordable of the brand's two customer race cars, the GT4 has to lose the roadgoing model's hybrid system for competition. Its twin-turbo V-6 will stay make plenty of power, though.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Test drive: 2022 Subaru WRX embraces rally-car roots

Three Dodge vehicles set for August debut ahead of Woodward Dream Cruise

McLaren Artura GT4 revealed ahead of Goodwood Festival of Speed

Polestar 5 plans to hunt Porsches with 884 hp

2023 BMW XM spy shots and video: Standalone BMW M SUV coming with electrified V-8

2023 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner takes place as two-door's new flagship model

Volkswagen teases US-bound ID.Aero electric sedan, due in concept form June 27

Union-made proposal for EV tax credit is gone, Manchin confirms

2023 Honda HR-V vs. 2022 Subaru Crosstrek: Compare Crossovers

2022 Volkswagen Jetta review