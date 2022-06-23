Polestar on Wednesday released the first details of the powertrain for its Polestar 5 four-door grand tourer, which debuts in prototype form at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

A pair of motors that will enable all-wheel drive will powering the Polestar 5 up Goodwood's hill climb. Together, Polestar is targeting the two motors to produce 884 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque. The automaker didn't quote specific outputs for each motor but noted that the rear motor is more powerful.

Polestar 5 prototype at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Polestar also confirmed that the 5 will feature an 800-volt electrical architecture, which will enable faster charging.

Copious power and an 800-volt architecture should aid Polestar in its stated goal of taking on Porsche. During a presentation last year, the automaker compared the 5 to the Porsche Taycan and Panamera. Recall that the Taycan was one of the first EVs to feature an 800-volt architecture, although it's since proliferated to other new EV platforms, such as Hyundai's E-GMP architecture.

Polestar 5 prototype at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Polestar 5 will also have styling based on the Polestar Precept concept first shown in February 2020. While the prototype appearing at Goodwood is camouflaged, leaked patent images indicate much of the concept's styling will transfer for the production version, which is scheduled to launch in 2024. However, it will likely launch late enough in the calendar year that it won't be a 2024 model.

Prior to the launch of the Polestar 5, we'll see the Polestar 3 mid-size SUV. It's scheduled to debut in October and start production in 2023 in both China and at Volvo's South Carolina factory. The Polestar 4 coupe-like SUV is due to be unveiled in 2023, and will likely serve as a rival to the upcoming electric Porsche Macan.