The transition of the Polestar Precept concept to a production model called the Polestar 5 continues. On Tuesday, the company showed a prototype of the Polestar 5. The fifth model in the Polestar lineup, the Polestar 5 will make its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 23.

At Goodwood, the Polestar 5 prototype will run up the hill—that hill being Lord March's driveway. The new Polestar 2 BST Edition 270, a high-performance version of the brand's current electric sedan, will also make its public debut at Goodwood. It was shown online on June 2.

The Polestar 5 will be an electric performance four-door grand tourer with styling based on the Precept concept shown in February 2020. When Polestar showed the Precept, it claimed that it represented the future design direction for the brand.

It turns out, the Precept (shown below) was more than just that as the prototype photo shared of the Polestar 5 looks almost exactly like the Precept. It has the same fastback shape, the same wedged nose, the same window line, and the same flared hips. The headlights may be different. Instead of the Thor's hammer look of the Precept, the prototype has single round headlights. However, the car wears camouflage, and covers tacked over the headlights appear to hide the actual design. While the Precept had suicide rear doors, we don't expect those for the production model.

Polestar Precept concept

Polestar is shifting to its own components and platforms, with the Polestar 5 expected to get a bespoke aluminum-intensive layout.

While the photo Polestar released doesn't show the interior, those interested can learn about it in the latest installment of the company's “Precept: From Concept to Car” YouTube series.

The Polestar 5 is likely to hit the market in 2024 and it won't be a 2024 model. Perhaps Polestar will share some of the specs when the prototype runs up the hill at Goodwood. If not, we'll have to wait longer, but at least we'll see it in action.

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed is scheduled for June 23-26 in England. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.