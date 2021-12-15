Forget what you know about Polestar today, head of Polestar Americas Gregor Hembrough told Motor Authority last week at a Polestar 1 drive.

The automaker's future is going to look much different than the last four years.

Today, Polestar sells the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, though production of the former just ended. The Polestar 3, Polestar 4, and Polestar 5 are all coming over the next few years.

L to R: Polestar 5, Polestar 4 and Polestar 3

A matrix shown during a presentation outlining the upcoming lineup listed the Porsche Cayenne for pricing of the Polestar 3, Porsche Macan for Polestar 4, and Porsche Panamera and Taycan for Polestar 5.

The reason is because Polestar's bullseye is Porsche. "Polestar wants to be a Porsche competitor in design, performance, and innovation," Hembrough told me.

Polestar P10 electric motor and gearbox

Polestar also plans to make its own electric motors in-house. The motor, dubbed P10, is currently in development with Polestar's team in Sweden and the aim is to be the most powerful motors in the world. A power output of 450 kw, which translates to a little over 600 hp, is the current target. That would be about 1.5 times more powerful than the 300-kw motors found in a Taycan).

The compact motors (which are said to be 36 by 50 by 64 cm) will hook up to a new 2-speed gearbox featuring a dual clutch and disconnect feature for added efficiency gains.

Hembrough said Polestar's partners, both Volvo and Lotus (which all sit in Geely's automotive group), will not be getting access to these new Polestar-developed motors. The motors are "in-house designed, in-house developed with our specs," the executive stated.

Polestar, Volvo, and Lotus in-house developed 800-volt electric architecture and battery pack

Feeding the motors will be a new 800-volt electrical architecture and in-house designed battery pack co-developed with partners Volvo and Lotus. Both will have access to the new battery pack. The design, like many of the latest dedicated platforms like Hyundai's E-GMP, allows the pack to be switchable between 800- and 400-volt modes to match charging infrastructure.

The team wouldn't comment on what type or or who will provide the pack's cells, nor would they say what peak charge rate would be. But Hembrough said the 103-kwh pack would charge to 80% in 20 minutes or less, and bi-directional or vehicle-to-grid charging would allowed at up to 20 kw.

Polestar, Volvo, and Lotus in-house developed 800-volt electric architecture

In addition to motors and a battery pack, Polestar's UK team's developing a new aluminum space frame architecture that will debut in the Polestar 5. It's a clean-sheet platform that Volvo and Lotus won't have access to, though Hembrough noted the synergies between Polestar and Lotus stating Lotus will likely have a hand in tuning the suspension system.

Teaser for Polestar 3 debuting in 2022

Hembrough confirmed the Polestar 3 will ride on Volvo's SPA2 platform, which will also underpin the XC90 successor. It's unclear if the new battery pack, transmission, but wouldn't confirm whether the new motor, transmission, or battery will be in the Polestar 3.

"There's no reason the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 will be talked about in the same sentence," Hembrough said.

Production of the Polestar 3 will begin in a year with first deliveries taking place in Q1 of 2023. Polestar will begin taking orders in 6 months. The Polestar 4 will follow in 2023 with the Polestar 5 in 2024.