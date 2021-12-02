Polestar's reaffirmed plans to launch three new vehicles by 2024 and the first will arrive next year.

On Thursday the electric automaker released the second teaser of the Polestar 3.

The Polestar 3 will be an electric crossover SUV and was first announced in June. It's due in 2022 likely as a 2023 model and will be built in Charleston, South Carolina.

A smaller crossover to be called the Polestar 4 will arrive about a year after the Polestar 3, followed by the Polestar 5 which will be a large hatchback based on 2020's Precept concept.

In an interview with Autocar published in September, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said the Polestar 3 will be similar in size to the next-generation Volvo XC90 which will also be a fully electric model. Both are being developed on an electric version of Volvo's new SPA2 modular platform, and both will be built at Volvo's plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina.

L to R: Polestar 5, Polestar 4 and Polestar 3

Previously thought to be closer to the next-generation Volvo XC60, Ingenlath said the Polestar 3 will in fact be a range-topping model competing at the same level as the Porsche Cayenne.

Buyers looking for a more affordable Polestar crossover will have to wait for the Polestar 4. Ingenlath said the Polestar 4 will have less ground ground clearance than the Polestar 3, and a more coupe-like profile, which all suggests that it might be closely aligned with the Volvo C40 Recharge. This makes sense as the Polestar 2 is also closely aligned with the C40 Recharge, with both models riding on an electric version of Volvo's CMA platform for compact cars.

As for the Polestar 5, this model will rival the Porsche Taycan and high-end versions of the Tesla Model S. It is also likely being developed on the electric version of the SPA2 platform.

Polestar recently revealed a prototype that looked to feature almost identical styling to the Precept concept. However, some of the concept's features, like rear-opening suicide doors and camera-based side mirrors, weren't seen on the prototype.