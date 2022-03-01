Swedish electric performance brand Polestar has three new vehicles coming by the end of 2024, at least that we know of.

They include a Polestar 3 mid-size SUV due out later this year, Polestar 4 small crossover due in 2023, and Polestar 5 large hatchback due in 2024.

Polestar has already released teaser photos of the Polestar 3 and Polestar 5, and now we have our first look at the Polestar 4...sort of.

L to R: Polestar 5, Polestar 4 and Polestar 3

What we see in our latest spy shots is a test mule for the Polestar 4, essentially the vehicle's running gear and internal structure hidden beneath a makeshift body. In this case the body is a modified Volvo XC40 with some elements borrowed from the related Polestar 2.

The test mule gives us an idea about certain hard points and also reveals that the Polestar 4 will be both longer and wider than the XC40. It will also be lower to the ground than the upcoming Polestar 3, and may even feature a coupe-like profile. Expect the styling to be heavily influenced by 2020's Polestar Precept concept, which is also the basis for the Polestar 5.

While the Polestar 3 will ride on Volvo's SPA2 platform debuting in the XC90 replacement also due out this year (both SUVs will be twins under the skin), the Polestar 4 is expected to use a Polestar-tweaked version of parent company Geely's SEA platform.

Geely SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) modular EV platform

The SEA platform made its debut last year in the 001 hot hatch from fellow Geely brand Zeekr, and delivers up to 536 hp in that model. Look for Polestar to install its own high-performance powertrain and chassis components in the Polestar 4, though. Polestar is also developing its own bonded aluminum platform that will debut in the Polestar 5.

With the Polestar 4 set to arrive in 2023, we should see the first prototypes wearing the final body shell later this year. Look for the vehicle to start sales as a 2024 model. Potential rivals include the Tesla Model Y Performance, upcoming electric Porsche Macan, and possibly the upcoming Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV.

Production should take place at a plant in China.