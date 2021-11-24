Polestar has given us our best look yet at the production version of the company's 2020 Precept concept car, development of which is being handled at an R&D center opened in the U.K. in 2019.

Confirmed in September as the Polestar 5, the car is a mid-size electric hatch aimed at the Porsche Taycan and high-end versions of the Tesla Model S, and due on the market in 2024.

A teaser image released on Tuesday confirms that the Polestar 5 will closely resemble the Precept concept. There will be changes, of course. Polestar has a video series documenting the car's development, with the latest episode providing more glimpses of the Polestar 5 and highlighting some of the differences with the Precept.

An earlier image shows a prototype being assembled at the U.K. R&D center, and reveals that the Polestar 5 has lost the suicide-style rear doors of the concept in favor of traditional doors. Notice the solid B-pillar and rear door handles mounted toward the rear of the car. Dimensions look to have shrunk slightly as well, especially at the rear.

The Polestar 5 features a new design language for the Swedish performance EV brand. It won't be the first model to feature this language, though. That honor goes to the upcoming Polestar 3, a mid-size crossover related to the redesigned Volvo XC90. Both crossovers are due in 2022 and will be built at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

Though it's yet to be confirmed, the Polestar 5 will likely ride on the electric version of Volvo's SPA2 platform debuting in the new XC90.

If the Polestar 3 is a mid-size crossover and the Polestar 5 is the production Precept, what's a Polestar 4 going to be? This model is confirmed to be a crossover. It will be smaller than the Polestar 3 and likely twinned with a redesigned Volvo XC60. We'll see the Polestar 4 in 2023.

Fans of the Polestar Precept will be able to get an up-close look shortly. Polestar said the concept is about to undertake a public tour in the U.S., visiting the various Polestar Space brand stores located around the country.