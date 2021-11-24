Porsche looks to be readying a new model bigger than the mid-size Cayenne crossover.

Citing dealer sources, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Tuesday that Porsche held a meeting last week with some U.S. dealers, where it presented an image of vehicle longer and wider than the Cayenne.

The vehicle, which is reportedly due in the second half of the decade, wasn't a traditional crossover. One dealer described it as “part sedan, part crossover.” Another said it had a “flat rear design.”

Such descriptions point to something more akin to a wagon—one likely big enough to fit third-row seats.

Porsche may be best known for its 911 sports car but the company's top sellers are the Cayenne and Macan crossovers, which have proven popular with family-oriented buyers. However, Porsche is losing out to buyers with bigger families, an issue dealers have raised in the past. That's where a three-row model could prove attractive to management.

Interestingly, Porsche earlier this year showed a minivan concept sporting third-row seats. Called the Porsche Renndienst Study, the concept was strictly a design study but it showed what a three-row Porsche could be like.

The dealer sources said they expect the vehicle to initially arrive with plug-in hybrid power, with battery-electric power to follow.

It's possible the mystery model is Porsche's version of the so-called Landjet project, a large, low-slung vehicle being developed by fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi but also expected to spawn models at Bentley and Porsche, although the Landjet is thought to be a pure electric vehicle as opposed to a plug-in hybrid.

Germany's Handelsblatt reported last year that the trio of Landjet vehicles are to be built at a plant in Hanover, Germany. They are also claimed to be coming with at least 400 miles of range and a high level of self-driving capability. The aim is to have a credible contender for a next-generation Tesla Model S, Handelsblatt reported.

Audi's version of the Landjet is likely the next-generation A8 due on sale in 2025, which was previewed by this year's Grandsphere concept. Bentley's version is likely to be the brand's first EV, which is also due in 2025.

It's possible Porsche's version will replace the Panamera whose U.S. sales in 2021 is on track to reach less than 4,000 units. The Taycan already comes close to matching the size of the Panamera, with the length difference between the two just a little more than three inches.

