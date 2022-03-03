Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant.

Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.

The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body of the car is made from carbon fiber and other composite materials in its entirety, suggesting that the MC20 will feature a retractable hard-top roof. An alternative could be a removable panel that needs to be manually removed or installed.

Apart from the roof, the MC20 convertible should be largely identical to the MC20 coupe which arrived for the 2022 model year. This means a mid-mounted 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and drive sent to the rear wheels only.

The V-6 is a bespoke unit of Maserati's own design. Code-named Nettuno, the engine delivers 621 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque in the MC20 and sees the car accelerate to 60 mph in under 2.9 seconds and top out at around 202 mph.

Inside, the MC20 has a pair of 10.3-inch screens, one for the digital instrument cluster and the other centrally located for infotainment. The steering wheel features the ignition button on the left and a launch control button on the right. Carbon-fiber trim is found throughout, and the car comes with handy items like a digital rearview mirror and wireless charging for portable devices.

Pricing for the MC20 in the U.S. starts at $212,000. The convertible should start even higher.

Note, there is a third variant of the MC20 due out in the near future. This one will feature an electric powertrain. It won't be Maserati's first electric vehicle, though. That honor will go to an electric version of the upcoming redesigned GranTurismo.