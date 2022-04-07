Volvo is close to revealing a successor to its XC90, a vehicle expected to go by the new name Embla.

The Swedish automaker will then look to introduce a successor to its top-selling XC60, which Autocar reported on Wednesday will arrive around 2024.

Like the XC90 successor, the XC60 successor is expected to adopt a new name and offer the choice of internal-combustion or electric powertrains. Autocar reported that the electric option will be available from 2025.

Interestingly, the British publication also reported that the XC60 successor, like the XC90 successor, will take on a more wagon-like form, as first previewed by 2021's Concept Recharge.

Volvo Concept Recharge - June 2021

Underpinning the XC60 successor will likely be Volvo's next-generation SPA2 platform that debuts in the XC90 successor and will also underpin a related Polestar 3. According to Volvo, the platform has been designed from the onset for dedicated EVs but will be capable of supporting internal-combustion powertrains.

Only about 6.5% of Volvo's sales in 2021 were EVs, so the automaker isn't ready to give up internal-combustion power just yet. It aims to get EVs to account for 50% of its sales by 2025 and 100% by 2030.

Volvo may also continue selling the current XC60 alongside its successor for a few years, especially in markets were EV sales remain low. The automaker plans to do the same with the current XC90, which will remain on sale for a period after its successor arrives.

The current XC60 arrived for the 2018 model year and was given a mild update for 2022. Volvo managed 41,582 sales in the U.S. in 2021, which is the best result on record for the nameplate.