Land Rover over the past year has been testing prototypes for a stretched Defender capable of seating up to eight, and the latest tester to be spotted is likely fitted with the Defender's available V-8.

Clearly visible at the rear is an exhaust with four tips, which is exclusive to the Defender's V-8 option. The engine, which was made available for 2022, is Jaguar Land Rover's familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V-8, which in the Defender delivers up 518 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque.

In the two-door Defender 90 and four-door Defender 110, the engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic and four-wheel-drive system. It enables both vehicles to deliver 0-60 mph acceleration in about five seconds and a top speed approaching 150 mph. Expect similar performance for the stretched Defender when equipped with the V-8.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130 V-8 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The stretched Defender will be badged a Defender 130, and the extra length will come from a stretched tail. The wheelbase will actually be the same as on the Defender 110, measuring about 119 inches.

It's expected to debut later this year, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model. Pricing will likely start well north of $100,000. The 2022 Defender 110 with the V-8 is priced from $101,750, including destination.

Looking further out, there could be even more Defender variants. Possibilities include a more luxurious model, as well as a pickup body style.