Land Rover looks to have plans to expand its Defender line into a family of models similar to what the automaker already does with the Range Rover line.

The Defender line already includes the 90 and 110 body styles and will soon be expanded to include a stretched 130 body style boasting seating for eight (prototype shown below).

Next in line are reportedly a luxury range-topper and pickup truck, Autocar reported on Monday.

Land Rover has previously hinted at a Defender pickup, and given the body style's popularity with off-roaders the move makes a lot of sense. A U.S. launch isn't a given, as the Chicken Tax would slap a 25% tariff on the vehicle.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

As for the luxury model, which is expected around 2025, Autocar predicts that it will eschew the current Defender's aging D7 platform in favor of the new MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform set to debut shortly in a redesigned Range Rover. Crucially, the MLA platform supports battery-electric power, which would enable Land Rover to offer a Defender model to counter a planned electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The MLA platform will eventually underpin most models from Land Rover. For smaller models like the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport, Land Rover will use a separate platform called EMA. According to Autocar, a planned baby Defender based on the EMA platform has been scrapped as Land Rover looks to chase more premium, higher margin sales.

We'll remind you that Land Rover is already selling Defenders that creep into six-figure pricing territory. The new V-8 Defender added for 2022 starts at $98,550, and there's also the James Bond special edition that starts at $115,950.

Other potential Defender models may include a version for hardcore off-roaders and overlanders, as well as a true high-performance model along the lines of an SVR.