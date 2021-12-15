Polestar continues to add over-the-air updates to its Polestar 2 as the compact sports sedan prepares to enter its third year on the market.

The highlight is an available power upgrade for the Long Range Dual Motor model, which Polestar announced on Wednesday. The upgrade will add 67 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque, bringing the total output to 476 hp and 502 lb-ft.

No additional performance figures were detailed but acceleration should be quicker than the roughly 5.0 seconds the Long Range Dual Motor model currently needs to hit 60 mph.

2022 Polestar 2

Polestar said the power upgrade will be available soon, with its pricing to be announced in the coming months.

Not all updates need to be bought. Polestar said it is rolling out several updates across the Polestar 2 range (regardless of model year or variant), at no cost to owners. These include refinements to some of the car's electronic driver-assist features, as well as a feature that enables scheduling of charging sessions. This feature means owners can set their cars to charge during times of the day when electricity prices are lower.

It's not the first time Polestar has rolled out over-the-air updates. Some recent updates include battery preconditioning when a DC charger is set as a destination, helping to reduce charge times, as well as a range assistant app designed to improve driver efficiency.

2022 Polestar 2

Polestar also released an update for the Long Range Dual Motor model earlier this year that saw EPA-rated range increase from 233 to 249 miles.

If it's maximum range you're after, the model to get is the Long Range Single Motor. The EPA has just rated this model at 270 miles of range.

Pricing for the current 2022 Polestar 2 starts at $47,200, including destination.