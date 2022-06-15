Swedish electric performance brand Polestar on Wedesnday provided an early taste of its Polestar 4 due in 2023 with the release of a teaser photo.

The Polestar 4 is a coupe-like SUV designed to go up against the electric Porsche Macan, which will also arrive in 2023, and the teaser hints at its general size and shape, as well as its taillight signature.

Also shown in the teaser is the Polestar 3 mid-size SUV due in October, and the Polestar 5 mid-size hatchback due in 2024. A camouflaged prototype of the Polestar 5 will be present at next week's 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K., Polestar said on Tuesday.

L to R: Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4 and Polestar 5

While the Polestar 3 is thought to ride on a version of Volvo's SPA2 platform debuting in the XC90 replacement also due out this year, the Polestar 4 is expected to use a Polestar-tweaked version of parent company Geely's SEA platform.

The SEA platform made its debut last year in the 001 hatchback from fellow Geely brand Zeekr, and delivers up to 536 hp in that model. Look for Polestar to install its own high-performance powertrain and chassis components in the Polestar 4. Polestar is also developing its own bonded aluminum platform that will debut in the Polestar 5.

With the new models, Polestar wants to grow its sales ten-fold from approximately 29,000 units in 2021 to 290,000 by the end of 2025. To help reach the goal, Polestar is also rapidly expanding its sales network. The company has just entered its 25th market, up from only 10 as recently as 2020, and will increase this number to 30 by the end of 2023.