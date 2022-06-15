Polestar will unveil the Polestar 3 SUV later this year but it's just one of two SUVs the Swedish electric performance brand is working on. The other is a coupe-like offering to be called the Polestar 4, which we'll see for the first time in 2023.

McLaren could be finally coming around to the idea of offering an SUV. Word on the street is that McLaren will launch an electric SUV before the decade is out, which wouldn't be surprising considering all of its rivals either already offer an SUV or a working on one.

A Swiss company by the name of Micro has developed an electric car whose design has been influenced quite heavily by the iconic Isetta—right down to the front-opening door. First revealed in 2016, Micro's new electric car is now ready to start deliveries.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

