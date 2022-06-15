The "Gran Turismo" video game series will spawn a movie scheduled for an August 11, 2023, premiere, according to a tweet from The Game Awards video game awards show.

The plot will center on a teenage Gran Turismo player who becomes a real-world professional racing driver, according to the tweet.

Neill Blomkamp has also allegedly been tapped to direct the movie. His previous credits include the science-fiction films "District 9," "Elysium," and "Chappie." He's also known to be a bit of a car person, and directed an installment of the BMW Films short-film series, so he should be a good fit for directing racing action.

Gran Turismo is considered the gold standard for realism in racing games thanks to its meticulously rendered cars and tracks. That has generally taken priority over plot, but hopefully it does mean we'll get some quality racing scenes on the silver screen.

This won't be the first racing game to become a movie. A "Need for Speed" film was released in 2014, but it was widely panned. That hasn't stopped corporations from trying to turn any and all car-related intellectual property into movies. Even "Hot Wheels" is slated to get a movie, although a release date hasn't been announced.

The latest installment in the Gran Turismo series—"Gran Turismo 7"—dropped in March 2022 with the typical assortment of exquisitely-detailed cars, including new Vision Gran Turismo concepts from Porsche and Jaguar. Gran Turismo 7 also marks the first appearance of Genesis in the series. The Hyundai luxury brand licensed its G70 sedan and X GR3 and G70 GR4 race car concepts for the game.