The days of the $60,000 C8 Corvette are behind us. Thanks, inflation.

On Tuesday, our partners at CarsDirect.com noticed a $2,300 price increase for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. The increase bumps the price from $63,295 to $65,595 (including $1,395 for destination, which added $100 in May) for a base 1LT coupe and from $70,795 to $73,095 for a 1LT convertible. The increase applies to sales moving forward. Anyone who has already ordered a car and it waiting on delivery won't take the hit.

The increase follows a $1,000 bump in March. Boy, inflation is really hitting hard at GM.

The 2023 Corvette 1LT model comes standard with leather upholstery, 8-way power-adjustable seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, and 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels. All 2023 Corvettes also feature a 70th anniversary imprint on the lower rear window and a 70th anniversary center speaker grille graphic.

A Chevrolet representative confirmed to Motor Authority that the increase also affects higher line models, but the Z51 Performance package remains priced at $6,345. That means the 2LT coupe now costs $72,895, the 2LT convertible $79,895, 3LT coupe is priced at $77,545, and the 3LT convertible starts at $84,545.

Chevrolet also announced a 2023 Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition to honor the 70 years since the car debuted as a straight-6-powered roadster in 1953. Offered for the 3LT and Z06 3LZ coupes and convertibles, it gets unique wheels with commemorative center caps, red brake calipers, a standard rear bumper protector and trunk cover, 70th Anniversary Edition badging inside and out, two-tone leather upholstery with red stitching, red seat belts, and a custom luggage set. Buyers have a choice of White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat or Carbon Flash Metallic paint with optional stripes.

If you're looking for a Corvette, better order soon before Chevy raises the price once again.