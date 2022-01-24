We can all only hope we look at good at 70 as the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette.

On Monday, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition package was revealed to celebrate the obvious, the Corvette's 70th anniversary.

Available as an option on 2023 Corvette Stingray 3LT and Z06 3LZ coupes and convertibles, the 70th Anniversary Edition package features a new wheel design with commemorative center caps, a dark finish, and a red stripe on the lip of each wheel. However, Stingray and Z06 models will feature different wheel designs.

Buyers can choose between White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat or Carbon Flash Metallic paint. Optional stripes—Satin Gray for white cars and Satin Black for carbon cars—will be available. The brake calipers will be painted red, and the engine cover can be optioned to match. A rear bumper protector and trunk cover will come standard. Corvette crossflags specific to the 70th Anniversary Edition and 70th Anniversary Edition badging will adorn both the exterior and interior.

Inside, 70th Anniversary Edition models feature a two-tone leather interior with the Corvette's GT2 or Competition sport bucket seats, red stitching, red seat belts, and synthetic suede seat inserts. The steering wheel also gets a synthetic suede wrap.

A custom luggage set with red stitching and 70th anniversary edition logo will be included with the purchase of every 70th Anniversary Edition package.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition package

Every 2023 Corvette, equipped with the anniversary package or not, will include a commemorative 70th anniversary plaque on the cabin's center speaker grille and with a graphic on the lower rear window.

The first 70th Anniversary Edition 2023 Corvette, VIN 001, will be auctioned off at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event on Jan. 29 with proceeds going toward Operation Homefront, a charity to help military families.

Pricing for the 70th Anniversary Edition package will be released closer to the begin of 2023 Corvette production, which will begin later this year.