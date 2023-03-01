Polestar is deep in the development of its Polestar 5, a Porsche Taycan rival previewed by 2020's Precept concept and set to start sales in 2025, likely as a 2026 model.

Initial development work on the sleek electric sedan was handled at Polestar's R&D center in the U.K., and now the latest prototypes are out testing in public view.

When Polestar showed the Precept, it claimed the concept represented the future design direction for the brand. And judging by our latest spy shots, the production Polestar 5 will closely resemble the show car.

It has the same fastback shape, the same wedged nose, the same window line, and the same flared hips. There are differences, though. The production model has lost the coach-style rear doors of the concept in favor of conventional doors. It also features conventional side mirrors instead of stalk-mounted cameras. Patent drawings that surfaced in mid-2022 likely reveal the design.

While all previous Polestars, including the new 2024 Polestar 3 mid-size SUV, share platforms with fellow Geely brand Volvo, Polestar is shifting to its own components and platforms with the Polestar 5 which will use a bespoke platform. The vehicle will also feature bonded aluminum construction and, according to Polestar, will boast better torsional rigidity than some two-door sports cars and even some supercars—which is important considering Polestar sees itself as competition for Porsche.

In terms of performance, Polestar has said it is targeting 884 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. Such an output will likely be reserved for a range-topping grade.

Polestar has also confirmed an 800-volt electrical architecture, which will enable high-speed charging. The automaker hasn't said what battery capacity or range to expect.

Before the arrival of the Polestar 5, Polestar will launch a Polestar 4 compact crossover in 2024. It will be followed by the 5 in 2025, and a Polestar 6 sports car in 2026. A Polestar 7, whose identity is yet to be revealed, will then arrive in 2027.