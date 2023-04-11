Polestar is a week out from launching its next product, a coupe-like SUV that will go by the name Polestar 4. It will debut at the 2023 Shanghai auto show, and has been described by Polestar as its fastest model to date.

A redesigned Toyota Tacoma is coming for 2024, and a new teaser shot shows a Trailhunter grade. The grade is aimed at fans of overlanding, and the new Tacoma will be the first recipient.

China's BYD has unveiled in-house developed suspension technology that can provide a vehicle with impressive functionality. Some of the functions include the ability to drive with a missing or damaged wheel, and even the ability for the vehicle to jump—with all four wheels—into the air.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

