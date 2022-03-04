Lincoln's Navigator has been updated for 2022, and we've just driven the latest version. The big SUV has stepped up its ride quality, infotainment system, and driver-assist technology to keep up with some of the newer competition.

A modern De Tomaso is developing a supercar called the P72, and we have new video of it. The car features a Roush-tuned Ford V-8 and will start deliveries in the first half of 2023. Production will be handled at a plant near Germany's Nürburgring.

Sony has shown off a couple of concept cars in recent years, and now it has confirmed plans to develop and sell its own cars. It won't go it alone, though. Sony has teamed up with Honda to develop the cars, and plans to have the first on sale by 2025.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2022 Lincoln Navigator aims to keep up with the big boys

De Tomaso P72 dances on ice during winter test

Sony teams up with Honda to launch electric cars

2023 Chevrolet Blazer review

2023 Volkswagen Passat Variant spy shots: Redesign for global Passat

EPA power to reel in coal power emissions challenged, now elevated to Supreme Court

GM offloads Lordstown Motors stake, at a loss

What is an IIHS Top Safety Pick and why does it matter?

Max Verstappen signs with Red Bull through 2028, longest contract in F1 history

Panasonic reportedly considering Oklahoma or Kansas for US battery plant