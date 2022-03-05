Polestar this week unveiled a convertible sports car concept called the O2. The concept is based on a shortened version of Polestar's own aluminum bonded platform debuting in the Polestar 5, and with any luck we'll see it enter production to take on Tesla's second-generation Roadster.

2022 Ford Everest

Ford revealed its 2022 Everest, a three-row SUV based on the same platform as the Bronco and next-generation Ranger. Sadly it isn't coming to U.S., likely due to concerns it would steal sales from the Explorer.

Teaser for electric Jeep due in first half of 2023

Jeep gave us a first look at an electric crossover due in showrooms in the first half of 2023. It's part of Jeep's plan to have an electric vehicle in all its segments by 2025.

2022 Lucid Air

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2022 Lucid Air, this time the range-topping Air Dream Edition Performance. The electric super sedan comes with 1,111 hp, a range of 450 miles, and a sticker that makes the German luxury sedans look reasonably priced.

2022 BMW X3 M Competition

We also tested the updated 2022 BMW X3 M, in spicier Competition guise. We found it to slather on the power, handling, and speed, though you'll have to pay steeply for all that goodness.

2022 Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln's Navigator was also updated for 2022, and we managed to drive the latest version this week. The big SUV has stepped up its ride quality, infotainment system, and driver-assist technology to keep up with some of the newer competition.

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the vehicles we spied testing this week was a convertible version of Maserati's MC20. It's one of two new versions of the supercar coming down the line. The other is an electric version.

2004 Porsche Carrera GT once owned by Jerry Seinfeld (photo via Bring a Trailer)

And finally, we learned that a Porsche Carrera GT that once belonged to Jerry Seinfeld is up for grabs. It's up on Bring a Trailer, and the current bid is almost $2 million.