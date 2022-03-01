A 2004 Porsche Carrera GT once owned by Jerry Seinfeld is currently listed on Bring a Trailer, and it's already attracting some high bids.

Painted black with dark gray leather upholstery, this Carrera GT was originally delivered to South Shore Porsche in Freeport, New York, and then purchased by Seinfeld from New York City dealership Manhattan Motorcars in January 2005, according to the listing.

Seinfeld kept the Carrera GT until 2011, according to the listing. It was subsequently moved to Oregon and then purchased by its current owner in 2015. Offered on dealer consignment in San Diego, the Carrera GT now has 3,700 miles. A photocopy of a New York title in Seinfeld's name is included to prove its connection to the comedian.

2004 Porsche Carrera GT once owned by Jerry Seinfeld (photo via Bring a Trailer)

The Carrera GT has become a Porsche icon, but it was never originally intended for production. Unveiled at the 2000 Paris motor show, it started out purely as a concept car. But Porsche had a V-10 engine on hand from an aborted Le Mans project, and soon became flush with cash from the introduction of the Cayenne.

Ultimately, 1,270 cars were built during a four-year production run that began in 2003. In production form, the V-10 displaced 5.7 liters and produced 603 hp and 435 lb-ft of torque. It was coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission and, thanks to the Carrera GT's carbon-fiber monocoque construction, only had to push 3,042 pounds of car.

At the time of publication, the high bid for this ex-Seinfeld Carrera GT was $1.6 million (with 10 days left in the auction). Note that another Carrera GT set a Bring a Trailer record of $1.3 million in September 2021. That car had 1,000 fewer miles than this one, but no celebrity connection.