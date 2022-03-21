Porsche has demonstrated just what's possible via its recently launched Sonderwunsch personalization program with the reveal of an impressive one-off creation based on a humble 996-generation 911 Carrera.

The project was done in collaboration with the Porsche Club of America (PCA), and took two and a half years to complete. The resulting car, known as the 911 Classic Club Coupe, is a true one-off creation, though one that's clearly inspired by the 997-generation 911 Sport Classic launched in 2009.

The work was handled by the Porsche Classic team located at Porsche's home in Stuttgart, Germany. After the arrival of the donor 1998 911 Carrera, which was found by PCA member Vu Nguyen at a dealership in Virginia, the car was stripped down to its bare shell and rebuilt using a mix of new originals and newly developed elements. You'll notice the car now boasts a ducktail spoiler and double-dome roof.

Other key components like the brakes, engine and transmission are used components that were refurbished before being added to the build. However, instead of choosing standard Carrera parts, the team went with parts from the 996 GT3, including the 3.6-liter flat-6 good for 375 hp. The wheels meanwhile are a custom set of forged 18-inch wheels with a Fuchs-style pattern.

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe

To ensure the performance of all the modifications, a test car with the same spec and new body elements was built and put through extensive trial runs at Porsche's main test site in Weissach, Germany, as well as at the high-speed Nardo test track in Italy. The aerodynamics were also honed in a wind tunnel.

In the style department, the designers went with an exterior paint known as Sport Gray Metallic, which could be a considered a modern take on the gray paint that featured on the 997 Sport Classic upon its debut. And as a nod to PCA, the oldest and largest Porsche club, there are blue accents in PCA's signature Club Blue color. Inside, the designers went with a houndstooth pattern for the seat trim, formed by woven strands of leather. Alcantara was used for the roof lining and pillars, and a badge on the dash features the script “911 Classic Club Coupe No. 001/001.”

“The Type 996 is unjustly overshadowed by the other 911 ranges,” Alexander Fabig, Porsche's head of individualization and classic, said in a statement. “That’s why we were happy to choose it as the basis for demonstrating all the things we can do with Porsche Classic and the recently expanded Sonderwunsch program.”

Note, fans of the 2006 animated film “Cars” can look forward to another one-off Porsche, though this time based on a modern 992 911. Porsche is developing a car that resembles the character Sally Carrera from the film. It will be revealed later this year and offered up for sale via a charity auction.