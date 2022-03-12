Porsche and Pixar Animation Studios partnered on a real-life interpretation of Sally Carrera, the animated 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera from the Pixar movie "Cars," and they plan to auction it off for charity.

The project was announced on Friday at the 2022 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas. While work has already started, the car won't be finished until later this year, when it will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's. The auction will benefit Girls Inc. and USA for UNHCR, the latter providing aid for children and their families affected by the conflict in the Ukraine.

A collaboration between Pixar, Style Porsche (the automaker's design studio), and the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization program, the project started out as a way to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2002 911 Carrera. Sally, who serves as the main booster for the quaint town of Radiator Springs in Cars, is probably the most famous 2002 911 around, after all.

The real-life version will be "built for the road" and will be "inspired by" the animated version, rather than a straightforward copy, according to Porsche. Porsche Design is also making a one-off timepiece that will be auctioned off with the car.

The build will take place in Zuffenhausen, Germany. Porsche already does one-off builds for customers under its Sonderwunsch (German for special request) program, and provides personalization options like a Paint to Sample program that allows new cars to be painted in classic colors through the same facilities.

Porsche is also displaying some of its previously secret concept cars, revealed in the book "Porsche Unseen," at SXSW. This collection of concepts was created over the past 15 years, but never intended for public viewing. Some of the cars on display include the Vision Turismo mid-engine sedan, the 911 Vision Safari, and the Vision Spyder, a concept inspired by the Porsche 550 Spyder.