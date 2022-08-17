California's Singer has revealed a convertible version of its Porsche 911-based Turbo Study just in time for the car's U.S. debut at 2022 Monterey Car Week.

Shown for the first time in June during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K., the Turbo Study is the latest member in a growing family of 964-generation 911s modified by Singer, with the focus this time to make something more closely resembling the earlier Porsche 930, i.e. the original 911 Turbo built from 1975 to 1989.

The car has proven popular, with Singer having paused new orders on its original modified 911, the Classic Study, to free capacity for the Turbo Study, as well as the last of the 75 builds of the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study. We're told the order books on the Classic Study alone are full for the next several years.

Many of the Turbo Study buyers have requested a convertible body style instead of the original coupe body. Fortunately for them, Singer has obliged.

Singer Turbo Study with sports focus and convertible body style Singer Turbo Study with sports focus and convertible body style Singer Turbo Study with sports focus and convertible body style

“Our goal with the Turbo Study is to distill the awesome thrill of Porsche’s first supercar while reimagining its performance and refinement,” Rob Dickinson, Singer's chairman and founder, said in a statement. “We’re excited that owners can now choose to enjoy these traits with the roof down.”

The Turbo Study comes in standard and sports focus flavors. Both come with a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6, rated at 450 hp in standard guise and 510 hp with the sports focus. The engine, which is mated to a 6-speed manual, is air cooled but features an air-to-water intercooler. Additional sports focus upgrades include lowered suspension, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, and carbon-fiber bucket seats.

The body is the real star of the Turbo Study. It features the original 930's wide hips and whale tail rear spoiler, made here from carbon fiber. Underneath is the structure of the donor 964-generation 911, which undergoes a full restoration.

Singer will present the Turbo Study on Aug. 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events of Monterey Car Week. The action on the California coast culminates two days later with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.