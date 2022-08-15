The Dodge Challenger hasn't been offered as a convertible since 1971. Now, buyers can order one that will be modified by Drop Top Customs in Florida and sold through Dodge dealers, Dodge announced on Monday.

Buyers can begin placing orders starting Tuesday, Aug. 16 for 2022 model year Challengers and 2023 Challengers will be eligible as well.

While not factory built, the convertible Challengers are factory approved. When a buyer puts in an order through their local dealer, the dealer will work with the Brampton, Ontario, factory to take a Challenger off the line and send it to Florida where Drop Top Customs will modify it. The car will then go to the dealer in question and be delivered to the customer.

2022 Dodge Challenger convertible conversion by Drop Top Customs

Drop Top Customs has converted modern Challengers into convertibles previously. The company adds structural reinforcements to reduce body flex without intruding on interior space, then installs a padded hydraulic power top with a heated glass rear window. The cost for the conversion through Dodge dealers is $25,999, plus the cost of the Challenger. That price is open to negotiation by the dealer.

The conversion is available for Dodge Challenger R/T, R/T Scat Pack, and SRT models. The final Challenger SRT Hellcats will not be eligible for the treatment. The cars will carry the Stellantis warranty of 3 years, 36,000 miles on the unmodified parts and 5 years, 60,000 miles on the powertrain. Drop Top Customs will warranty its components for 3 years, 36,000 miles.

We've seen Drop Top Customs' work before on a pair of Dodge Challenger Hellcats, a Dodge Demon, and a Kia Stinger. The company has 46 years of experience modifying cars and specializes in convertible conversions.