Maserati will launch a convertible version of its MC20 flagship later this year. It's one of two new versions of the supercar coming down the line. The other is an electric version. The battery-powered MC20 won't be Maserati's first electric vehicle, though. That honor will go to an electric version of the redesigned GranTurismo.

The BMW X3 M is a great option for buyers in the market for a performance crossover, and we've just tested it again, this time in X3 M Competition guise. We found it to slather on the power, handling, and speed, though you'll have to pay steeply for all that goodness.

Kia will have 14 EVs in its lineup by the end of 2027, and two of them will be pickup trucks. Interestingly, each of Kia's EVs will also offer a GT performance option.

