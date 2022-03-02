As the situation in the Ukraine worsens, the FIA, motorsport's organizing body, announced on Tuesday that it will cancel all competitions planned to be held in Russia and Belarus until further notice.

In addition, no flag or anthem from Russia or Belarus will be featured at competitions held in other countries.

Russian and Belarusian teams have also been banned from international competitions, though individual drivers from those countries will still be allowed to compete under a neutral capacity and under the FIA flag.

The news comes just days after Formula One organizers decided to remove the Russian Grand Prix from the calendar.

Some countries' motorsport organizing bodies have gone a step further and decided to ban Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing altogether, one of which is Motorsport UK which has banned both Russian- and Belarusian-licensed drivers and teams from competing in competitions it sanctions.

It means Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin, who currently drives for Haas, won't be able to compete at this year's British Grand Prix, unless the current situation changes or if he is able to obtain a license from a different country.

The FIA said its decision was in accordance with the International Olympic Committee recommendations announced on Monday calling for a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes participating in international events.