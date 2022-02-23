The first of two pre-season tests for the 2022 Formula One World Championship got underway on Wednesday at Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and in the lead up the last of this season's cars, the Alpine A522 and Alfa Romeo C42, were revealed.

The 2022 season has seen the cars take on a radically new design in order to meet new rules aimed at improving the competition. The biggest change is in the area of aerodynamics, aimed at reducing the amount of disrupted, or dirty airflow generated by the cars and as a result make passing easier.

You'll also notice the new 18-inch wheels (up from 13 inches previously). The enlarged wheel and tire combo is meant to resemble something closer to what we use on the street, but is also designed to reduce overheating and as a result allow drivers to extract more from the tires on each stint, once again helping to improve the competition.

2022 Alpine A522 Formula One race car

The power unit rules have carried over largely unchanged, though a new rule requires teams to use a fuel mix containing 10% biofuel. Teams will also be limited on what upgrades they can make as the current design must mostly be fixed right up until a next-generation power unit is introduced in 2026.

The current power unit design consists of a 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 and two motor-generators, one on the driveline and another integrated with the turbocharger. Alpine uses a power unit sourced from parent company Renault while Alfa Romeo relies on a unit from Ferrari.

Alpine's A522 continues with the team's traditional blue livery, though now features pink elements to represent title partner BWT. Alfa Romeo is yet to reveal its livery as its C42 is decked out in a temporary camouflage livery linked to a merchandise range.

2022 Alfa Romeo C42 Formula One race car

Alpine's team includes drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, plus new Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer, who joins the squad from Aston Martin.

Alfa Romeo's drivers include F1 newcomer Guanyu Zhou, along with Valtteri Bottas, who joins the squad from Mercedes-Benz AMG. The team principal is Frederic Vasseur.

Teams will now continue testing ahead of the first race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for March 20 at the Bahrain International Circuit.