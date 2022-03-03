After initially removing the Russian Grand Prix from the 2022 Formula One calendar due to the current situation in the Ukraine, the sport's organizers on Thursday said the contract for the Russian round has now been terminated.

It means there will no longer be any Russian race, unless a new contract is established.

The announcement comes just a day after the FIA, motorsport's organizing body, moved to cancel all competitions planned to be held in Russia and Belarus until further notice.

The FIA has also banned Russian and Belarusian teams from international competitions, though individual drivers from those countries will still be allowed to compete under a neutral capacity.

Some countries' motorsport organizing bodies have gone a step further and decided to ban Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing altogether, one of which is Motorsport UK which has banned both Russian- and Belarusian-licensed drivers and teams from competing in its competitions. This includes the British Grand Prix, meaning Haas' Russian driver, Nikita Mazepin, won't be able to compete, unless he obtains a license from another country.

Numerous sporting bodies have made similar moves, including the International Olympic Committee which on Monday recommended a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes participating in international events. As a result, Russian and Belarusian athletes won't be able to participate in this month’s Paralympic Games in Beijing.