The Russian Grand Prix has been removed from the 2022 Formula One calendar, the sport's organizers said on Thursday following a special meeting to discuss the current situation between Russia and the Ukraine.

The organizers, together with the FIA and teams, said it is “impossible” to hold the race in the current circumstances, but didn't rule out the race being run as scheduled should the circumstances change.

They also said they hoped for a “swift and peaceful resolution” to the situation.

The 2022 calendar was set to see a record 23 rounds held, including a new round in Miami. The Russian race was set to run at the Sochi Autodrom on September 25, as round 17. The 2022 season is still scheduled to get underway on March 20 with the Bahrain Grand Prix, to be held at the Bahrain International Circuit.

In related news, the Haas F1 team, has decided to drop the logo of Uralkali, its Russian title sponsor, on its car during the current pre-season test session at Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The team also said it is reviewing its sponsorship deal with Uralkali, whose major shareholder Uralchem is chaired by Dmitry Mazepin, the father of Haas driver Nikita Mazepin.