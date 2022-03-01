Ford on Tuesday unveiled the Everest, a three-row, mid-size SUV based on the updated T6 body-on-frame platform that debuted in the Bronco and also underpins the redesigned Ranger pickup due in U.S. showrooms in 2023.

Could we also see the Everest in showrooms? While prototypes have been seen near Ford's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, spokespeople for the automaker told Motor Authority the SUV won't be sold locally. The previous generation also wasn't sold here.

Sure, the Everest would make a great alternative to the similar Toyota 4Runner, and even the Bronco which is limited to two rows. However, Ford is likely concerned about it eating into Explorer sales. Instead, Ford will offer it in markets where the Bronco and Explorer aren't available, which is most of Ford's markets outside of North America.

New Ford Ranger (Global model)

The Everest's front-end styling is mostly a match with its pickup counterpart. Unique elements appear to be the designs for the grille and intakes, and of course the rear section. Differentiated styling is offered across the various grades which include Titanium, Sport and Platinum.

Naturally, the interior design is a match for the Ranger, too. This means a digital instrument cluster (8 or 12.4 inches), and a portrait-style touchscreen (10.1 or 12 inches) in the center stack. A surround-view camera is also available, along with various driver-assist features including a blind spot warning system that supports trailers close to 33 feet long and 8 feet wide.

Depending on the market, buyers will be able to choose between rear- or four-wheel drive. They will also be able to choose between 2.0- and 3.0-liter diesels, as well as a 2.3-liter gasoline engine—all of them turbocharged. The sole transmissions announced are 6- and 10-speed automatics.

The towing capacity for the Everest is quoted at up to 7,700 pounds, and the rooftop can support dynamic loads of up to 220 pounds and static loads of up to 770 pounds. Wading depth is a claimed 31.5 feet.

A high-performance Ranger Raptor with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for close to 400 hp has just been revealed (a Bronco Raptor has also been revealed with the same engine), and the vehicle's mechanical setup could filter across to a potential Everest Raptor, though Ford is quiet on the matter. A hybrid option is also expected in the new Ranger at some point, and this too could potentially be a future option for the Everest.

Sales of the Everest start later this year in select markets. Production is being handled at plants in Thailand and South Africa.