The new Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed this week, and it's even better than we had expected. The high-performance mid-size pickup truck is due on sale in the U.S. in 2023, packing a 10-speed automatic, full-time four-wheel-drive system, and 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 power.

2022 Morgan Super 3

Also revealed this week was a new three-wheeled sports car from Morgan. It's called the Super 3, and it introduces several firsts for the historic British brand.

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S

One of the vehicles we drove was the Porsche Panamera Turbo S. We found it delivers the best of all worlds. Despite its large size, the Porsche DNA is unmistakably infused into this big luxo-GT.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the vehicles we spied this week is a new Mercedes-Benz AMG C63. Even though the new sport sedan replaces its predecessor's V-8 with a 4-banger, there will still be more power thanks to the addition of hybrid technology.

2023 BMW X6 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied this week was an updated BMW X6. We expect some styling tweaks for the exterior, but the focus of the updates is expected to be in the cabin. Similar updates are planned for the related X5.

Ford GT40 electric conversion by Everrati

And finally, Everrati revealed its completed Ford GT40 electric conversion. Everrati's setup relies on an electric motor at each axle for a combined 800 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in under four seconds.