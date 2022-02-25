Governments are pushing for the elimination of cars with internal-combustion engines, and at some point we may see even classic cars taken off the road.

There is a way to save them, though it requires stripping out the powertrain and installing a battery-electric setup. A number of companies have started offering this service, and even some automakers, such as Volkswagen Group, General Motors and Ford, have become involved.

One company offering a comprehensive service is the U.K.'s Everrati, which on Thursday revealed a Ford GT40 that underwent electric conversion. Thankfully an original GT40 wasn't involved in this conversion. Instead, Everrati used one of the excellent replica versions built by Jupiter, Florida-based Superformance.

First announced last summer, Everrati's GT40 features a custom-designed powertrain generating a total 800 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque from an electric motor at each axle. The battery is a 60-kilowatt-hour unit that runs on a 700-volt electrical system, which should ensure quick charge times, and Everrati said the unit has been designed to last on the racetrack.

Ford GT40 electric conversion by Everrati

No range figure has been given, but Everrati said owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in under four seconds and a top speed of 125 mph.

Where appropriate, certain components beyond the powertrain have also been upgraded to meet modern standards (think safety) or help further future proof the car.

Everrati plans to make a dynamic debut of its GT40 in the coming months.

Other models Everrati can convert include the 964-generation Porsche 911, Land Rover Series IIA, and W113-generation Mercedes-Benz SL.