We spotted the 2023 Kia Telluride, the 2022 Ford Bronco's nearly sold out and has gained a new option, and we drove the 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2023 Kia Telluride was spotted undergoing cold weather testing on public roads. The three-row crossover SUV that punches above its price tag is set to receive a mild refresh with new front and rear end designs, updated LED lighting elements, and likely some tweaks inside the cabin. Don't expect a larger touchscreen as the 10.3-inch unit was just made standard for 2022.

Ford revealed the new Ranger Raptor, and this time the smaller off-road pickup truck will come to the U.S. market. Much of the truck's hardware will be shared, though likely retuned for pickup duty, with the Bronco Raptor, which itself shares hardware with the F-150 Raptor. This means, in theory, all three Raptors should be built to withstand similar conditions. Expect the Ranger Raptor to arrive in the U.S. in 2023.

Ford still can't build the Bronco fast enough to satisfy demand. Now the automaker's going to close the order books for 2022 Broncos on March 7 as it attempts to produce the backlog of SUVs customers have ordered. Ford also announced a new HOSS 3.0 suspension option with Fox internal bypass shocks and larger tie rods for the Wildtrak model.

Magna developed a drop-in electric powertrain for heavy-duty pickup trucks. The dual-motor powertrain replaces the front and rear axles in the pickup and the rear electric motor teams with a new solid rear axle. Magna said the EV powertrain is designed to be a drop-in replacement for the gas powertrain, allowing automakers to bring electric HD pickups to market quicker and in a more cost-efficient manner.

We spent some time behind the wheel of the 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S and found it delivers the best of all worlds. Despite its large size, the Porsche DNA is unmistakably infused into this full-size luxo GT. The Turbo S model is the ultimate expression of that ethos with big power to go with its big footprint.