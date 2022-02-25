Thanks to Everrati, you can now order a Superformance Ford GT40 replica powered by electric motors. Everrati's setup relies on an electric motor at each axle for a combined 800 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in under four seconds.
Polestar wants to eliminate emissions from cars, not only during driving but right on down the supply chain. To demonstrate this, the Swedish performance marque plans to develop a climate-neutral car within this decade.
China built more than half of all Teslas in 2021, and the country could be building an even greater percentage in the near future. Tesla reportedly wants to double Chinese production to more than a million vehicles per year by constructing a second plant near the existing one located just south of Shanghai.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Everrati reveals completed Ford GT40 electric conversion
Polestar is developing a climate-neutral car, and it's calling on the industry for help
Tesla reportedly plans second Chinese plant
2022 Acura MDX vs 2022 Infiniti QX60: Compare SUVs
Russian Grand Prix removed from F1 calendar
2023 Toyota bZ4X electric SUV will include a year of free fast-charging
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 spy shots: Minor update planned
2022 Chrysler Pacifica review
Virgin's Hyperloop ditches plans for passenger pods, shifts to cargo hauling
2023 Mini Cooper SE holds the line on $30,750 price and 114-mile range