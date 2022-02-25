Thanks to Everrati, you can now order a Superformance Ford GT40 replica powered by electric motors. Everrati's setup relies on an electric motor at each axle for a combined 800 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in under four seconds.

Polestar wants to eliminate emissions from cars, not only during driving but right on down the supply chain. To demonstrate this, the Swedish performance marque plans to develop a climate-neutral car within this decade.

China built more than half of all Teslas in 2021, and the country could be building an even greater percentage in the near future. Tesla reportedly wants to double Chinese production to more than a million vehicles per year by constructing a second plant near the existing one located just south of Shanghai.

