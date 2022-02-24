Polestar is already committed to eliminating greenhouse emissions caused by its cars by focusing on pure electric powertrains for all future models, but the Swedish performance brand wants to go further, much further.

Polestar last year announced plans to develop a car that is truly climate neutral, that is a car that will have no impact on greenhouse emissions, even factoring in its supply chain, production, and eventual disposal.

Known as the Polestar 0 Project, Polestar wants to make the car a reality by 2030, and is calling on other players in the automotive industry for help. In fact, Polestar on Wednesday said it has already signed up partners in the areas of materials, electronics, safety systems, and driver-assist systems.

An example is Norwegian company Norsk Hydro, which produces aluminum using renewable energy. Other partners include SSAB, ZF, ZKW and Autoliv.

Polestar 2

The involvement of partners is important as Polestar wants to unite companies involved in various areas of car production to develop ways to reduce the climate impact across the auto industry and beyond.

“It was clear from the start that this is not a solo mission and we are very excited to present such a strong lineup of interested partners,” Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar's CEO, said in a statement.

Using renewable energy is one solution. Polestar said it is also looking at reusing materials, including batteries, a process referred to as the circular economy. However, it doesn't plan to simply offset emissions, such as carbon, by planting trees, as this would mean using too much land and potentially affecting biodiversity, Polestar said. Additionally, there are no guarantees that a forest won’t later be logged or perhaps destroyed by a fire, the automaker added.

Polestar isn't the only automaker looking to drastically reduce its impact on the environment. Last year, BMW presented the i Vision Circular, a concept vehicle constructed almost entirely from recycled materials and is also almost entirely recyclable. BMW is also already sourcing aluminum produced using renewable energy.