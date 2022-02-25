Local Motors is no more, and now the company's assets are scheduled to be auctioned off March 15-17.

First spotted by Motor1, the auction listing includes 443 lots, among them two examples of the Local Motors Rally Fighter. Launched in 2009, the Rally Fighter was notable for its off-road performance and an unorthodox development and production process. It was designed with crowd-sourced input, and customers were invited to assemble their cars at Local Motors' facilities.

The first Rally Fighter up for auction is satin black with a General Motors-sourced 6.2-liter LS3 V-8, a roof-mounted light bar, and a beefy front bumper with integrated winch. Rally Fighter number two has a red, white, and blue color scheme and, per the listing, a 6.6-liter V-8.

Local Motors Rally Fighter up for auction (photo via Silicon Valley Disposition)

Local Motors followed up the Rally Fighter with the Strati, an electric car with a minimalist 3D-printed body. A couple of those are included in the auction as well. While Local Motors began taking down email addresses from interested customers in 2014, it's unclear how many cars were actually made, or if any were actually sold to owners.

Also among the lots are several Local Motors Olli autonomous shuttles, the result of yet another shift in focus for the Arizona-based company. The Olli is a low-speed vehicle used by Local Motors in several public demonstrations before the company ceased operations.

Underpinning Local Motors' various vehicle projects was the concept of small, decentralized "microfactories" as an alternative to traditional manufacturing infrastructure. While the Rally Fighter, Strati, and Olli won't be coming back, startup Arrival plans to adopt a similar manufacturing concept for electric buses, delivery vans, and ride-share vehicles.