Ford will close orders for most 2022 Bronco on March 7. That applies to standard Bronco two-door and four-door models, but not the Bronco Raptor.

We first learned of this deadline from a dealer memo posted on the Bronco 6G forum, and subsequently received confirmation from Ford public relations. The memo said new 2022 Bronco reservations were being closed due to strong demand and the need to prioritize current order holders.

Current reservation holders and customers with unscheduled orders need to finalize their orders before March 7 to get a 2022 model year build slot, Ford spokesperson Jiyan Cadiz told Motor Authority. Cadiz also noted that some Ford dealers also have 2022 Broncos in stock, so the 2022 model technically hasn't sold out yet.

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak

Details on ordering and production timing for 2023 Bronco models will be released later this year, Cadiz said.

Ford just this week announced a new suspension package for the Bronco Wildtrak that can be added to current reservations and unscheduled orders. The HOSS 3.0 Suspension Package adds Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers, a revised steering rack from the Bronco Raptor, upgraded tie rods, a rear stabilizer bar, and a powder-coated steel front bumper.

The Bronco Raptor also joins the lineup for 2022. Like its namesake F-150 Raptor, it's designed for high-speed off-roading, and gets a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 making roughly 400 hp for motivation. Ford also announced a new Everglades Edition with a factory-installed snorkel and Warn winch, as well as a manual-transmission option for the Sasquatch off-road package. All of these variants and options are expected to carry over to the 2023 model year.