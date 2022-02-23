The next Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 has been spotted again, and it houses a 4-cylinder under the hood. Even though we're about to lose the sweet V-8, there will still be more power thanks to the addition of hybrid technology.

You might soon be able to buy and sell shares in Porsche. The sports car company's Volkswagen Group parent has confirmed it is discussing plans to launch a Porsche initial public offering.

The McLaren P1 is almost a decade old, yet it is still one of the fastest cars to enter production. Now the performance envelope has been increased even further thanks to an upgrade that swaps the battery for the latest technology.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots and video: Electrified 4-banger replaces V-8

VW Group confirms interest in Porsche IPO

McLaren has a battery upgrade for the P1 hypercar

What's New for 2022: Kia

Audi teams up with Verizon for 5G connectivity in cars from 2024 model year

Could spinning off EV business allow Ford to go electric quicker?

Alpine A522 and Alfa Romeo C42 round out 2022's F1 reveals

2023 Mazda CX-50 ranges in price from $28,000 to nearly $43,000

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shots and video: Next-gen mid-sizer takes shape

What should the charging station of the future look like?