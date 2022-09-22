We've got fresh spy shots of the successor to the Lamborghini Aventador testing on public roads. With a new V-12 engine and hybrid technology, the redesigned supercar will move Lamborghini into the next era.

Dodge has revealed its penultimate model in the “Last Call” series celebrating the end of the Challenger and Charger lines. The latest honors Detroit police officer Godfrey Qualls and his 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE known as the Black Ghost.

Faraday Future's FF91 may not be in production yet but the electric crossover's range has been rated by the EPA. The result is impressive as the FF91 outmatches the Tesla Model X, despite being bigger and more powerful.

Spy shots: 2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor spotted

“Last Call” Dodge Challenger honors Detroit's Black Ghost

Faraday Future FF91 EPA-rated at 381 miles of range

Test drive: 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid hits at home, misses on the highway

Tesla recalls close to 1.1M vehicles due to windows that could cause a pinch

Hertz plans to buy up to 175,000 GM EVs through 2027

Kittyhawk, a flying taxi startup backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, winds down

2023 Lexus ES review

Renault revives the R5 Turbo with an electric twist

Survey suggests half of Californians might choose an EV, but incentives and education could be more convincing