German tuner Alpina, now fully part of BMW Group, has revealed its updated XB7 based on the BMW X7. The high-performance three-row SUV will reach the U.S. in early 2023 with a twin-turbo V-8 and hybrid combo good for 630 hp.

Lamborghini has confirmed it will also go with a twin-turbo V-8 and hybrid combo for its LMDh race car destined to compete in both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship from 2024. A similar powertrain is also expected for future road cars from the brand.

We're now just days out from Porsche going public via an initial public offering. The sports car marque's Volkswagen Group parent has set an upper price limit for Porsche's shares at 82.50 euros per share, which if reached will value the company at 75 billion euros.

