Lamborghini this week revealed the first of four new models due this year. It's called the Huracan Tecnica, and it combines the power of the Huracan STO with the Huracan's rear-wheel-drive setup.

Genesis X Speedium Coupe concept

Genesis wowed us yet again with another coupe concept. The Korean marque plans to go the full-electric route with a six-model lineup by 2030, and the X Speedium Coupe concept revealed this week shows what those future vehicles might look like.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover at Napa Valley press drive, April 2022

Land Rover's Range Rover was redesigned for the 2022 model year, and we tested the new SUV. Right now it's available with V-8 and plug-in hybrid options, but an electric option is coming around 2024.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+

Another vehicle we tested this week was the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE. We tested the electric sedan in EQE 350+ guise, but there's also a more potent AMG EQE 53 headed to showrooms shortly.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares tests the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

A prototype for an electric version of the redesigned Maserati GranTurismo was spotted on the streets of Rome being driven by Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Maserati parent company Stellantis. The electric GranTurismo, which will be badged a Folgore, Italian for “lightning,” is coming in 2023 with over 1,200 hp.

2024 Ford Mustang spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also spotted the 2024 Ford Mustang undergoing testing. We got a glimpse of the interior with only partial camouflage for the first time. Big screens and familiar controls will be found in the upcoming Mustang, along with a three-spoke steering wheel.

2023 BMW X7

And finally, the updated 2023 BMW X7 made its debut with the automaker's new split headlight design. Previewing the design language for the upcoming 7-Series and XM SUV, the updated X7's exterior is an eyeful, but inside the three-row SUV gets a luxurious makeover that includes a large floating curved display.