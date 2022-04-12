BMW on Tuesday unveiled an updated version of its X7 full-size SUV.

Due on sale this fall as a 2023 model, the updated X7 brings a radical new look that BMW will also apply to a redesigned 7-Series and a new XM performance SUV, both of which are also due for the 2023 model year.

The look is characterized by a split headlight design consisting of squinty daytime running lights at the leading edge of the hood, and the main light cluster positioned below this and hidden behind a darkened lens. The taillights have also taken on a new look and feature a new graphic with jewel-like detailing. You'll also notice that the front grille also sports some lighting accents.

2023 BMW X7

The interior is also new, with the dash adopting the floating curved display first seen in the iX electric SUV. The display combines both a digital instrument cluster (12.3 inches) and a screen serving as the infotainment hub (14.9 inches). This is joined by a newly designed center console housing a rotary dial controller, engine stop-start button, and controls for the gear selection, parking brake, and air suspension settings.

Two grades will be available at launch in the U.S. market, both with standard all-wheel drive. The base grade is an X7 xDrive40i powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 rated at 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, up 40 hp and 52 lb-ft on the previous X7 xDrive40i. This grade is priced to start at $78,845, including a $995 destination charge, and owners can enjoy 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.6 seconds.

Above this is the X7 M60i which is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 good for 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds. This grade will set you back at least $104,095, including destination.

2023 BMW X7 2023 BMW X7 2023 BMW X7

In both grades the transmission is an 8-speed automatic, and a mild-hybrid system able to provide a temporary performance boost is also standard. All-wheel steering and active roll stabilization are standard on the X7 M60i and available on the X7 xDrive40i.

An updated version of the Alpina XB7 will join the lineup in early 2023, BMW has confirmed. It will feature the same V-8 found in the X7 M60i but with output dialed up to 630 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. This will see the 0-60 mph time drop to 4.0 seconds. The top speed for the Alpina is a claimed 180 mph.

Production of the X7, including the Alpina XB7 grade, will be handled exclusively at BMW Group's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

For more on the BMW X7, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.